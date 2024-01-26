A German Man Smiles At Patong Hotel CCTV Stealing Money

PHUKET – A foreign guy who turned and smiled at a CCTV camera while stealing money from a hotel in Patong, Phuket, was arrested.

On January 26, at around 5:30 p.m., police officers from Patong Police Station and Tourist Police apprehended Mr. Mohamed Yassine Zariouh, a 22-year-old suspect of German nationality. The Phuket Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant against him for theft at night and damaging barriers designed to protect persons or property.

CCTV footage shows that at around 3:00 a.m. on January 25, the suspect entered the hotel counter, opened the counter drawer, and took away an envelope containing 86,000 baht in cash.

At the time of the incident, the suspect turned to face the security camera. He seemed unconcerned about anything and turned to smile at the security cameras. Then he kept stealing money and walked out of the hotel. The culprit was not a guest at this hotel.

The officers then brought him to the Patong Police Station for prosecution.