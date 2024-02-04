A British Tourist Falls From The 4th Floor Of The Pattaya Hotel

PATTAYA – At 2:06 a.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2024, the Pattaya City Police Station received a report of a foreigner falling from a hotel in Soi Buakhao, central Pattaya, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

Mr. Martin, 69, is a British national who was hurt. He fell out of the window of room 408, 4th floor, hit the ground, and was hurt, lying there moaning in pain. Rescue responders provide first aid before rushing him to the hospital. However, the injured man died later.

Ms. Waew, a witness to the incident, stated that while sleeping in the room, she heard individuals calling for help that someone fell from the hotel. So she hurried up and looked around with a torch, discovering the injured individual laying on the ground. She rapidly summoned officials to assist.

Police Lieutenant Anirut Jaehro, Investigation Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, stated that the injured person’s body showed no symptoms of being assaulted. The cause of the occurrence remains unknown, whether it was a deliberate jump or an accident.

An Asian tourist died at 1 a.m. on Saturday after falling from a 24-story condominium in Pattaya and colliding with the top of a pickup truck. The authorities don’t know if it was a suicide, accident, or murder, but they are investigating.

