Canadian Tourist Robbed By Two Women During Massage in Pattaya

PATTAYA – A Canadian man received a relaxing massage from two Ugandan women in Pattaya until he fell asleep, but when he woke up, his money had gone with them.

Chonburi Immigration Police arrested two Ugandan women, Ms. Mariam, 38 years old, and Ms. Sheebah, 28 years old, at a hotel in the Khao Pratamnak area of South Pattaya, Chonburi province.

The two were arrested as suspects based on an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on charges of “jointly committing theft at night” on June 17, after Mr. Khalid, a Canadian tourist, filed a police report at Bang Lamung Police Station stating that he was theft by these two women.

The Canadian man stated that on June 10, he had invited two African women to drink and sleep with him in a hotel room on Pattaya-Na Kluea Road. He paid them 2,000 baht each for their time before he became unconscious and fell asleep. When he woke up, he found that approximately 90,000 baht in Thai and foreign currency, which he had kept in the safe, was missing.

Although both women consistently denied the allegations and claimed that they only went to give the Canadian man a relaxing massage, the police have evidence from CCTV footage and other sources that can definitively link the perpetrators to the crime.

Therefore, they were taken into custody and handed over to the investigating officers for further legal proceedings.

