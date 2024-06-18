Pattaya Bar Employee Seeks Compensation After Assault by Foreign Man

PATTAYA — A bar employee in Pattaya is pleading for a foreign man to be brought in to compensate for the damage caused by his assault that left her injured.

According to a clip shared on social media, a female employee of an entertainment venue on Walking Street, Pattaya, was pushed and knocked down by a burly foreign man. A reporter from Khaosod Online in Pattaya has tracked down this woman.

Ms. Saichon, 32 years old, said that at 4:30 a.m. on June 16, after finishing work and about to go to another entertainment venue on Walking Street, Pattaya, she saw a foreigner in a frenzied state. She tried to walk away, but the foreign man, whom she had never met before, walked up and pushed her, causing her to fall and injure her ankle.

After that, the police officers intervened to settle the incident and brought them to discuss further at Pattaya City Police Station. She asked for 10,000 baht for medical treatment. The foreign man offered to pay 8,000 baht, and she didn’t want to make a fuss, so she agreed to end the matter peacefully to avoid escalating problems.

However, the woman who came with the foreigner refused, saying she would only give 3,000 baht and would bring more on another day before a daily record was made.

But since the day of the incident until now, the other party has not contacted her. She, therefore, wants to ask for justice for herself because she cannot work to support herself. She pleads with the police to urgently track down the perpetrator to be held accountable according to the law as soon as possible.

