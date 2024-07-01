Thai Cyber Police Arrest Network Linked to Chinese Euro 2024 Betting Websites

BANGKOK — The Euro 2024 football tournament has reached its halfway, while the Thai cyber police continue their ongoing operations to crack down on football betting websites. Suspects connected to Chinese football betting website networks have been arrested in both the northern and southern regions of Thailand.

On July 1, 2024, Pol. Lt. Gen. Worawat Watnakornbancha, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, ordered a team of cyber police officers to arrest suspects in a Euro 2024 football betting network.

The suspects arrested in Mae Sot district, Tak province, are: Mr. Narawut Jainiou, 47; Ms. Napassorn Thapthong, 40; Mr. Siradanai Phanthamit, 24; and Mr. Phuthisan Chanpeng, 23

Additionally, two suspects were arrested in Trang province: Mr. Narong Kaewkert Sreeyam, 49, in Yan Ta Khao district; and Ms. Treenet Duangsood, 40, in Kantang district.

They are charged with “cooperating in organizing gambling or fraudulent schemes, advertising or directly or indirectly soliciting gambling through electronic media without permission from the authorities, conspiring with two or more people to commit money laundering, and committing money laundering based on the conspiracy.”

At the end of June, investigators from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, Division 3, launched Operation called “SHUTDOWN EURO BET,” which targeted two locations of a Chinese online gambling network.

The first location was at house number 333/3 in the luxurious Courtyard Village, Thonglor area, Saeng Thong Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana District, Bangkok.

They arrested Mr. Xiang Zhang, 42, and Ms. Zhang Huiqing, 37, a Chinese couple profiting from the network. Seized were 11 title deeds, 13.8 million baht in cash, 3,200 US dollars, 25,400 Chinese yuan, a Bentley car worth 20 million baht, a Mercedes-Benz car worth 3 million baht, a GWM Tank 500 car worth 2 million baht and a house purchase contract worth 88 million baht. In addition, 86.7 million baht was frozen in bank accounts, totaling assets of over 260 million baht.

The second location was a luxury room at Center Point Residence, Phrom Phong area, Sukhumvit 39 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana District, Bangkok. They arrested three people involved in the network: Mr. Jun Xia, 36, a Chinese national, who was responsible for the money laundering, Mr. Chokchai Saeyin, 29, Mr. Poom Mesdee, 46, Mr. Jaturong Saeyang, 29, and Mr. Pubet Saechen, 27, who was responsible for the money withdrawals.

Among the items seized were five Toyota Alphards worth approximately 20 million baht, 2.26 million baht in cash, foreign banknotes worth 50,000 baht, a Mac Pro computer, eight cell phones and a motorcycle with a total value of over 22 million baht.

As part of this operation, arrest warrants were issued for 64 people involved in the network. Seven key figures were arrested, including three Chinese executives who profited from the network and four Thai nationals who were responsible for money laundering and financial management. Six more members, including Narawut Jainiou, were arrested in this latest operation, bringing the total number of arrests to 13.

The authorities are still trying to locate the remaining members of the network and expand their financial investigation to seize all related assets for legal proceedings.

