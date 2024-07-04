Russian Woman Jumps from 6th Floor of Luxury Condo in Pattaya

PATTAYA — Police Lieutenant Sanan Kotanon, Deputy Investigator at Pattaya City Police Station, Khong Dong Tan Sub-branch, received a report at 22:36 on July 3 about a person falling to their death from a high-rise condominium over 40 stories tall in the Sai Song area, Moo 12, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

Officers from the Pattaya Tourist Police and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation rescue team investigated the scene. They found a deceased foreign woman and cordoned off the area, prohibiting unrelated individuals from approaching.

The deceased was later identified as Miss Oksana, a 44-year-old Russian national. She had fallen from the 6th floor, where her room was located. The investigation revealed that before the incident, she had an argument with her Russian husband because he forbade her from smoking cannabis. It’s believed that, feeling upset, she jumped from the 6th-floor balcony.

Police officers documented the scene and examined the room for evidence. They have requested the investigation team to review CCTV footage and thoroughly question the husband. They are also awaiting results from the Chonburi Region 2 Forensic Science Division’s autopsy to determine the exact cause of the incident.

