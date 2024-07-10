Thai Ex-Girlfriend Leads to Capture of Violent Japanese Fugitive in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Thai immigration arrested a Japanese crime syndicate member with violent abduction history in Tokyo.

The Immigration Bureau, led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana Nuchanart, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, announced on July 10, the arrest of a Japanese suspect, a member of an international crime syndicate, who had overstayed his visa and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend.

The suspect was also found to have a history of involvement in violent abductions in Tokyo. Specifically, information from the Japanese authorities revealed that Mr. Ichiro, 30, was a member of a known criminal organization in Japan

He had fled to Thailand to evade arrest and had continued to behave violently towards a Thai woman until his arrest.

Metropolitan Police Bureau investigators asked the Immigration Division 1 Criminal Investigations Section to locate Mr. Ichiro. The suspect was considered a danger to society after Ms. B, a Thai national, reported to the police that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted and detained her.

Ms. B stated that Mr. Ichiro was violent and frequently sent threatening messages, including pictures of firearms, ammunition or video clips taken near her home to intimidate her and show that she was being watched.

Later, the Crime Suppression Unit of Immigration Division 1 received information from the victim’s family that Mr. Ichiro, who appeared drunk and aggressive, was staying near their home and sending video clips from the area along with death threats from late at night until early morning.

Officers then protected the woman and kept Mr. Ichiro under surveillance until they spotted a suspicious Toyota Alphard luxury car near a gas station on Charoen Krung Road in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem district. They finally found Mr. Ichiro inside, which led to his arrest for overstaying his visa.

He entered Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport on March 24 with a 30-day visa-free entry, which required him to leave by April 22, 2024. The authorities have handed him over to the Immigration Investigation Division for prosecution.

