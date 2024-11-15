Vietnamese Adults and Children Arrested for Illegal Flower-Selling in Pattaya

PATTAYA — Chonburi Immigration officers investigated the residence of foreigners who were carrying children to sell flowers, causing disturbance to foreign tourists in famous tourist areas of Pattaya.

After monitoring foreigners illegally selling flowers and goods in popular tourist areas like Walking Street in South Pattaya, officers learned that these foreigners were staying at an apartment in Moo 10, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. Officers conducted a raid at 6:00 AM on November 15.

Officials found 19 foreign nationals residing there: 10 adults (9 Vietnamese and 1 Laotian) and 9 young children (all Vietnamese). They were taken to the Chonburi Immigration checkpoint.

After investigation, police charged all Vietnamese nationals with “being foreigners temporarily permitted to stay in the Kingdom while working or being employed without authorization.” They were fined and their permits were processed for revocation. They will be sent to Immigration Police Division 3 for deportation.

Additionally, Thai national Mr. Anek Prasomrat, the apartment caretaker, was arrested and charged with “being a house owner who failed to report foreign residents to authorities within 24 hours.”

Previously, Police General Kitt Ratt Panpetch, the National Police Chief, had issued urgent policies to suppress foreign criminal activities and combat human trafficking, which is a priority policy of the government due to human rights concerns. The Royal Thai Police is strictly and continuously enforcing these laws. If any officers are found to be involved in misconduct, decisive action will be taken.

