Search Underway for French Tourist After Boat Capsizes in Surat Thani

SURAT THANI — An extensive search operation is underway for an elderly French tourist who went missing after a tourist boat capsized in Ratchaprapha Dam, Surat Thani Province.

The incident occurred Saturday noon, November 23, when two groups of foreign tourists departed from Ban Chiao Lan Municipal Pier in two long-tail boats, heading to their accommodations on houseboats in the reservoir.

The vessel that capsized was heading toward Ran Nang Prai raft house, opposite the scenic Three Brothers Mountain, locally known as “Thailand’s Guilin” in the Ratchaprapha Reservoir or Cheow Lan Dam in Khao Phang Subdistrict, Ban Ta Khun District, Surat Thani Province.

The capsized boat was carrying 12 people in total: ten French tourists (four men and six women), one tour guide, and the boat driver identified as Mr. Somchart. While the group was viewing the Three Brothers Mountain, the boat encountered strong winds and thunderstorms, causing it to capsize.

The boat driver and guide managed to rescue nine passengers. One tourist, identified as Mr. Jean, was rushed to Surat Thani Hospital after inhaling water into his lungs, while Mr. Rene remains missing.

On Sunday, November 24, local authorities established a dedicated search center at Ban Chiao Lan pier. The operation is being jointly coordinated by Ban Ta Khun District Chief, Ban Chiao Lan Municipal Mayor Chaowalit Chuaysong, and the Head of Khao Sok National Park. Search teams, including park officials, municipal rescue workers, and members of the Kusolsattha Foundation, are utilizing underwater drones to scan the area where the boat sank.

This is the second serious incident at Ratchaprapha Dam this year. In February, a 24-year-old British tourist died after falling from a kayak in the same waters. In that case, the search team included Ivan Karadzic, a Danish diving instructor who had previously participated in the famous 2018 Wild Boars football team cave rescue. The British tourist’s body was recovered three days after he went missing.

The current search operation continues as teams work against time to locate the missing French tourist.

