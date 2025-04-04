American Man Wounds Himself in Disturbing Pattaya Incident

PATTAYA — Police responded to a disturbing incident on Thursday when they received reports of a person harming himself with a knife on the median of Sukhumvit Road in North Pattaya, Nongprue Subdistrict, Banglamung District, Chonburi Province.

Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 5:00 p.m. to find a foreign man holding a 10-centimeter knife while reading what appeared to be a religious scripture. As police attempted to approach him, the man suddenly stabbed himself in the neck and left chest in a frenzied manner, causing significant bleeding.

Police seized the opportunity to restrain him, but the man broke free, jumping around with blood soaking his body before kneeling down and repeatedly punching the ground, suggesting he was experiencing severe emotional distress.

Officers eventually managed to subdue him, binding his arms and legs before administering first aid and rushing him to the hospital. Throughout this time, the man was reportedly mumbling what sounded like prayers.

Advertisement

At the scene, authorities discovered the man’s belongings, including bags and several novels by famous authors scattered on the footpath. Identity documents identified him as Brian, a 35-year-old American citizen. He was transported to the hospital where he remains under close medical supervision.

Thipawan Chaisuwan, 63, a witness to the incident, told police she had observed the foreign man reading while occasionally pointing the knife at his own neck. Fearing he might take her hostage if his condition worsened, she quickly alerted police officers at a nearby booth. By the time authorities arrived, the man had already inflicted several wounds on himself.

Police are investigating the incident and preliminarily suspect the cause may be related to stress, possibly exacerbated by the novels he was reading. Authorities are contacting the man’s relatives for information that might assist with their investigation.

_________