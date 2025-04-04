Grand Opening for TAPA 2025: A Platform for Business Success

Thailand International Auto Parts and Accessories Show or TAPA 2025, organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with associations in the auto parts industry, kicks off today to be a platform for trade negotiations, building on business success, learning and updating on new trends for businesspeople and those involved in the auto parts industry. The event features numerous activities, including in-depth seminars and discussions, and a Product Highlight Zone, taking place during 3-5 April 2025 at Hall EH101-104 BITEC, Bangkok.

Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the DITP, revealed that the automotive parts and accessories industry plays a vital role in driving the Thai economy forward. Thailand is widely recognized as a key production hub in ASEAN — and in fact ranks among the top ten exporters of auto parts globally. In 2024, Thailand’s exports of auto parts and accessories reached approximately 15.5 billion US dollars (around 545 billion baht), accounting for 5.15% of the country’s total export value. Major markets include the United States, Japan, Malaysia, South Africa, and Indonesia, as well as promising, high-potential regions such as the Middle East and Latin America.

The DITP has consistently implemented policies to support the international marketing of the auto parts and accessories industry through various activities, including: 1. Organizing trade delegations for business negotiations abroad. 2. Supporting entrepreneurs to participate in major international trade fairs. And 3. Hosting the TAPA trade show.

Being organized for more than two decades, Thailand International Auto Parts and Accessories Show (TAPA) provides opportunities for Thai manufacturers to showcase the strength and potential of the auto parts industry to buyers, importers, retailers and key players from around the world. It aims to build international partnerships and expand businesses on a global scale. Additionally, it serves as a platform for trade negotiations and the launch of new products, technologies, and innovations. The event brings together leaders in the auto parts, accessories and related services from Thailand and around the world and thus known as the world auto parts sourcing hub.

This year, TAPA 2025 is held under the theme “Sustainable for the Future”, reflecting the industry’s commitment to striking a balance between technological advancement, material innovation, energy management, and social responsibility.

Building on the success of the 2023 edition, this year’s show has received an overwhelming response from the industry. Over 600 exhibitors from 11 countries/economies — including Thailand, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia — are showcasing their products across more than 20,000 square meters of exhibition space. The event reflects Thailand’s growing stature as a leader in automotive parts, components, and accessories manufacturing in this region.

TAPA 2025 will not only feature a comprehensive range of automotive parts, components, and accessories, but also highlight activities including seminars and discussions gathering leading automotive industry experts to provide in-depth knowledge. Attendees will also have the opportunity for direct Q&A and exchange of perspectives with the speakers. Interesting seminar topics include: “Japanese Automotive Business Opportunities: Strategies for Success for Thai Entrepreneurs,” “Thai Automotive Parts Exporting Globally: Market Updates and Foreign Policies,” and “From Losses to Profits! Reshaping Business Strategies to Enhance Thai Industry Competitiveness.”

Joining for discussions will be such influencers as Khun Pattanadech Asasappakij (@Pattanadesh) from the Pattanadech Asasappakij channel and the owner of the “Nai Nuat Daeng” page; Khun O from the “Samakhom Rod Taeng” page, a leading Thai online community that gathers stories about racing cars and big bikes; Khun M from the “Rod Zing Thailand” page, an essential source of information for those who love and are interested in the Thai car tuning scene; Khun Aun from the “Drag Diesel Thailand” page, which provides comprehensive details about the Thai drag diesel racing scene, including engine tuning and car modification techniques; and Khun Oh from the “MO-eMAG” page, a page that presents complete automotive content in one place.

Discover high-quality auto parts and accessories products from leading manufacturers at the Product Highlight Zone. Experience technologies that are driving the industry towards the future. Whether you are a businessperson, investor, or simply interested in the industry, this zone will showcase Thailand’s potential as a global automotive industry hub.

See you at TAPA 2025 during 3-5 April 2025 at Hall EH101-104 BITEC, Bangkok. For more information, visit www.thailandautopartsfair.com