British Man Arrested After Violent Rampage in Phuket

PHUKET — Immigration police have detained a 39-year-old British national following a series of violent incidents across multiple areas in Phuket on Thursday.

The suspect, identified only as Mr. George, allegedly broke into a local convenience store, attempted to pry open a motorcycle seat, and physically assaulted the shop owner. In a subsequent incident, he reportedly knocked a child off a motorcycle who was riding with their mother, causing injuries.

Phuket Immigration officers took the man into custody on April 4. Authorities report that communication with the suspect has been difficult as he appears to be in an unstable mental state. Officials have placed him in a controlled environment to calm down before formal questioning and potential transfer to Thalang Police Station to face criminal charges.

According to 51-year-old shop owner Warin Dokbua, the incident began around 7:05 AM when the suspect parked his motorcycle in front of the store. “I had never seen him before that day,” Warin told reporters. “From what I’ve heard from people in the area, he had already been involved in altercations with others before reaching my shop.”

Security camera footage shows the British man attempting to force open the seat of Warin’s three-wheeled motorcycle parked outside. When unsuccessful, the suspect ran into the shop’s kitchen, grabbed a knife, and tried to cut wires to remove the motorcycle seat.

“He appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of some substance,” Warin explained. “He wouldn’t listen when I tried to stop him, and he physically attacked me, even throwing a bottle of oil at me from the front of the store.”

The shop owner further reported that the suspect fled into a nearby alley where he continued his aggressive behavior toward locals. In one particularly disturbing incident, he allegedly pushed a child who was riding on the back of a motorcycle with their mother, causing the child to fall and sustain injuries.

Following the incidents, Warin filed a report at Thalang Police Station. Officers have since seized the motorcycle the suspect was riding and discovered it had been stolen from the Saku Police Station jurisdiction, adding another potential charge to the case.

