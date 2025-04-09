Israeli Ex-Soldier Caught Running Illegal Tours on Koh Phangan

KOH PHANGAN — An Israeli man who claimed to be a former special forces soldier with extensive combat experience has been arrested on Koh Phangan Island for working as an unlicensed tour guide, charging tourists 8,000 baht ($230) per trip.

Tourist Police on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani province, revealed they received complaints about a foreigner illegally working as a tour guide which is a protected profession reserved only for Thai nationals. Foreigners who wish to operate a tour business must register as a legal entity to apply for a license from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The suspect was observed leading groups of foreign children to attractions including Wat Maduawan temple, displaying behavior consistent with that of a professional tour guide.

Following surveillance of the suspect, identified only as David, police observed him repeatedly taking groups of children to various activities, including swimming at waterfalls. He was seen ordering packed meals for the children’s lunch, paying entrance fees of 20 baht per person, and providing water and transportation arrangements for the foreign youths.

Staff at local attractions informed police that David frequently brought groups to the waterfall – 30 children on April 6, 19 on April 7, and 23 on April 8.

When investigators examined David’s WhatsApp account, they discovered a group that translates to “Nature Tours with Uncle,” where he solicited business from parents.

The service charged 800 baht ($23) per person for a single day and 6,000-8,000 baht ($173-230) per person for a weekly package. Tour destinations included Wat Maduawan, Wang Sai Waterfall, Khom Beach, and Zoo Cafe, with locations tailored to client preferences.

With sufficient evidence gathered, police arrested the 45-year-old Israeli national at Wang Sai Waterfall in Koh Phangan. He faces multiple charges: operating an unlicensed tour business as a foreigner, working as an unlicensed tour guide, and performing work outside his permitted rights. The suspect was handed over to Koh Phangan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

During questioning, David admitted to leading groups of foreign children to various attractions and revealed that before coming to Thailand, he had served as a special forces soldier in the Israeli military and had seen combat.

