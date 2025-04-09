BRAND’s Launches “Express Your Love” Songkran Campaign To Strengthen Family Bonds

Suntory Beverage & Food (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the leader of health enrichment products under BRAND’S trademark in Thailand and Asia, has launched a campaign to celebrate the Songkran Festival 2025. The campaign, themed “Express your love with BRAND’S,Bring Hearts closer together” aims to promote love, care, and strong family bonds, as most families rarely express their feelings directly, or they “meet face-to-face but often hold back from expressing their true feelings”. With this year’s focus on sending well wishes through a collection of meaningful health gifts, the campaign encourages making Songkran more than just a reunion—it’s about truly caring for and connecting with loved ones on a deeper level.

According to Mr. Napis Sasivimolkul, Marketing Director for BRAND’S Bird’s Nest and BRAND’s Gifting, Suntory Beverage & Food (Thailand) Co., Ltd., “Songkran is a meaningful occasion when families come together to celebrate. We want BRAND’S to symbolize care and help convey good health to our loved ones through the campaign motto, “Express your love with BRAND’S,Bring Hearts closer together” . To make this Songkran a festival of joy and significance, we have designed this campaign to appeal to those who enjoy gifting their family members and those who wish to make merit with thoughtful care”.

To facilitate customers in expressing love and sharing good wishes, BRAND’S is offering an exclusive promotion with discounts of up to 15% on various health gift baskets and sets. Additionally, customers who spend 1,499 baht will receive a complimentary Wiggle Cooler Bag. These products will be available at Lotus’s, Big C, The Mall, and Tops locations from 26 March to 23 April 2025. Through this campaign, BRAND’S reaffirms its commitment to supporting good health while helping customers give thoughtful and meaningful gifts to their loved ones.

Mr. Napis highlighted another key feature of this year’s campaign: the launch of the merit-making pack designed to promote monks’ health. Priced at 155 baht, the package will be available at all 7-Eleven locations starting 20 March 2025. Customers can also enjoy a special promotion of the Empty Box merit-making pack, which allows them to choose from BRAND’S Chicken Essence or BRAND’S Bird’s Nest products to provide monks with wholesome nutrition. BRAND’S believes this initiative will foster a more health-conscious approach to merit-making.

In collaboration with UOB Bank, BRAND’S offers exclusive benefits to UOB credit card holders, enabling them to redeem health gift sets using their accrued points. Through the Rewards+ feature on the UOB TMRW app, customers can choose from a range of options, including BRAND’S Veta Vitamin A Berry Shot (42 ml × 6 bottles) for 1,950 points (valued at 209 baht), BRAND’S Essence of Chicken (42 ml × 6 bottles) for 2,200 points (valued at 229 baht), BRAND’S Bird’s Nest Xylitol (42 ml × 9 bottles) for 8,700 points (valued at 944 baht). Also, special gift hampers are also available: HAMPER A: BRAND’S Bird’s Nest Xylitol (42 ml × 10 bottles) for 10,200 points (valued at 1,099 baht), HAMPER B: BRAND’S Essence of Chicken and Classic Bird’s Nest (42 ml × 10 bottles) for 7,800 points (valued at 839 baht), HAMPER C: BRAND’S Essence of Chicken (42 ml × 10 bottles) for 3,800 points (valued at 409 baht). This initiative allows customers to gift themselves and their loved ones with good health, subject to the bank’s terms and conditions.

Mr. Napis concluded that “BRAND’S” is more than just a gift—it’s a heartfelt symbol of care and affection that can be genuinely conveyed. This Songkran, we hope everyone will take the opportunity to spend meaningful time with their families and share good health through BRAND’S products, whether it’s merit-making packs or thoughtful gift sets for loved ones.

For more details, check out BRAND’S World Thailand on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BRANDSWorldThailand or follow Line Official Account @brandsworld for updates and promotions.