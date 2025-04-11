Elderly German Reports Extortion by Fake Cop in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A 77-year-old German national has filed a police complaint after allegedly being extorted by a Thai man who posed as a police officer and demanded “protection money” in exchange for worthless police stickers.

Mr. Udo, who lives with his Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, reported the incident to Bang Lamung Police Station shortly before midnight on April 10. According to his statement, a man claiming to be a detective demanded 8,000 baht in “protection fees” at his home in Na Kluea area of Bang Lamung district.

The German identified the suspect as “Mr. M,” a 34-year-old man dressed like a plainclothes officer. The suspect allegedly threatened that Mr. Udo’s girlfriend would be arrested for drug use unless he paid for protection. After receiving payment, the impersonator provided stickers bearing the Royal Thai Police emblem to place on the house, claiming this would prevent any police searches.

“I was very frightened, so I believed him and gave him the money,” said Mr. Udo. Later, his girlfriend’s child saw identical stickers being sold at a local fair for just a few baht each. After discussing the situation with family members, they suspected fraud and decided to contact authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the report, police brought Mr. M in for questioning. The suspect denied impersonating a police officer, claiming he merely played football with police officers regularly and thus had uniforms and logos. He insisted the money was simply payment for keeping troublesome teenagers away from the victim’s home.

Bang Lamung investigators found the explanation unconvincing but currently lack sufficient evidence for charges. They have recorded the suspect’s information and released him while continuing to gather evidence. Police officials stated that if wrongdoing is confirmed, legal action will be taken without exception.

______________