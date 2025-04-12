Thai Wife Terrified After Gang Targets Irish Husband in Krabi

KRABI — A Thai woman has reported that five unidentified men stormed into her cannabis shop in Krabi and attempted to assault her Irish husband, who managed to escape through the back of the store. The frightened wife quickly filed a police report, suspecting that someone who had borrowed money from her husband but never repaid it might be behind the attack.

Ms. Nalin Hinghoydee, 22, said the incident occurred around midnight on April 11. Security cameras inside the shop, located in Moo 5, Sai Thai Subdistrict, Muang District, Krabi Province, captured the entire event. Before the incident, a foreign man had video-called her 25-year-old husband, threatening him and displaying a gun.

She recognized this man as someone who had borrowed money from her husband and refused to repay it, which led to a dispute when they were living in Pattaya. The couple had relocated to Krabi seven months ago, and this was the first time the man had called.

Advertisement

The security footage shows five men jumping out of a four-door pickup truck parked in front of the shop and rushing toward the foreign shop owner who was standing nearby while male and female customers were inside the shop at the counter. He immediately fled toward the back of the shop. The video then shows three men running back to the entrance while two others pursued the foreigner behind the shop.

The intruders refused to speak when Ms. Nalin attempted to question them about their intentions. They eventually left, and her husband later returned with a 10-centimeter wound on his right knee sustained while fleeing from the attackers.

Following the incident, Ms. Nalin went to file a report at Ao Nang Police Station, located approximately 1 kilometer from her shop. However, officers informed her that her shop was under the jurisdiction of Muang Krabi Police Station, which was much farther away.

Uncertain about proceeding with the police report, the couple posted the video clip on social media to alert others and the press about the incident, seeking help as they were unsure whether the attackers might be officials.

Ms. Nalin has since gathered evidence and filed a formal complaint with Muang Krabi Police Station, requesting that authorities track down the intruders who threatened them, stating that they will continue to live in fear otherwise.

___________