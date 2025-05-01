Ukrainian Woman Wanted After Trashing Phuket Condo Interior

PHUKET — A property manager at a condominium in Wichit sub-district, Mueang district, Phuket province, was momentarily stunned when she opened a room that had been rented to a Ukrainian tourist for just over a year. The room was completely destroyed, with damages estimated at over 350,000 baht ($10,490).

Police Lieutenant Watcharakorn Suwan, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) of Wichit Police Station, revealed that Ms. Warinrat, 39, the property manager in Wichit sub-district, filed a complaint against Miss Anastasia, a Ukrainian tourist who was the tenant of the room and is believed to be responsible for the destruction.

Photos shared by the owner on Facebook before filing the police report show the cream-white walls and ceiling covered with blue and green scribbles. Some areas featured male genitalia symbols, and above the bed was written “SWINDLE.” Additionally, the bed, pillows, blankets, and curtains were slashed, with cotton stuffing scattered throughout the room.

Warinrat reported that the Ukrainian tourist had rented the room since April 15, 2024, on a one-year contract that expired on April 15, 2025. However, after the contract ended, she refused to move out. Eventually, she said she would stay until April 29, 2025, and arranged to return the keys at 4:00 p.m. But at 3:00 p.m., the Ukrainian woman sent a message stating she had already left the room and had dropped the keys in a trash bin.

Subsequently, Ms. Warinrat, accompanied by friends and the condo’s security personnel, brought a locksmith to open the door for inspection. Upon entering, they were shocked by the extensive damage throughout the room. All electrical equipment in the room had also been destroyed. They initially estimated repair costs and labor at approximately 350,000 baht.

The property owner also responded to comments on the Praphaphan Meesomboon Facebook page when someone asked if she had refused to return the 32,000 baht ($960) deposit to the Ukrainian woman as suggested by the writing on the wall.

“That’s not true. I never said a single word about not returning it. In fact, according to the contract, I would have been within my rights to not return it at all, since the tenant didn’t give one month’s notice before moving out. The tenant was also behind on rent payments, water and electricity bills, and other contractual expenses that would need to be deducted first. How could I possibly return the full 32,000 baht deposit?,” she wrote.

Police Lieutenant Watcharakorn stated that police are gathering evidence and checking the tourist’s entry and exit records in Thailand. They are in the process of requesting an arrest warrant and will coordinate with immigration police to determine whether Miss Anastasia has left Thailand.

Regarding the damage to the room, the complainant did not provide any reason or speculation as to why the Ukrainian tourist would do this. If legal proceedings prove she was indeed responsible for the damage, this tourist will be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand.

__________