San Francisco Museum To Return Prakonchay Statues to Thailand

BANGKOK — In a significant development for cultural heritage preservation, four ancient Prakonchay sculptures will soon return to Thailand from the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. This repatriation comes as welcome news to an 83-year-old Samak Promlak of Buriram province, one survivor of six people who originally discovered the artifacts. He has waited decades to see them again.

Phanombootra Chandrajoti, Director-General of Thailand’s Fine Arts Department, revealed today that David Keller, an investigator from the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations, informed Thai authorities on April 26 that the San Francisco Asian Art Museum (SFAAM) has officially removed the artifacts from their registry in preparation for their return to Thailand.

The collection consists of three Bodhisattva sculptures and one Buddha image, collectively known as the Prakonchay sculptures. These artifacts were originally discovered in Prakonchay district (now part of Chalerm Phra Kiat district) in Buriram province. It is estimated that these ancient artifacts are approximately 1,300 years old and may number up to 300 pieces.

They were illegally exported from Thailand in 1964, eventually finding their way into various private collections and museums abroad. Evidence later emerged that art dealer Douglas Latchford had illegally excavated these artifacts from the Khao Plai Bat 2 ruins.

Thailand’s Committee for the Retrieval of Overseas Antiquities compiled documentation on the Prakonchay artifacts held in American museums and enlisted Mr. Keller’s help in tracking them down, a process that began in 2017.

Phanombootra added that the next steps involve coordination between the Fine Arts Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Thai Consulate in Los Angeles to arrange the return process with the San Francisco Asian Art Museum.

Dr. Damrong Leenanuruk, former Vice President of Mae Jo University and a close follower of Thailand’s antiquity repatriation efforts, noted that these four bronze sculptures are among 32 artifacts officially requested by the Thai government in a formal state-to-state cooperation letter sent to the US government in 2019.

Samak Promlak, now 83 years old, from Samrong Mai subdistrict in Lahan Sai district, Buriram, was one of six villagers who originally discovered the Bodhisattva statues. In an interview, he recounted how someone invited him to search for treasures at Khao Plai Bat in Ban Khok Mueang. Initially finding nothing, Samak later had a dream pointing to another location. Following this vision, the group discovered numerous ancient artifacts, which they brought home.

Later, a local businessman offered to buy all the artifacts for 110,000 baht. When the villagers refused, the businessman threatened to report them to the police, forcing them to sell and split the money. After that, Samak lost track of the artifacts’ whereabouts.

Upon learning that the treasures were abroad and might soon return to Thailand, Samak expressed great joy, saying they belong to the Thai people. He admitted that at the time, he lacked knowledge and never imagined the artifacts would be sold overseas. If the Prakonchay Bodhisattva statues return to Thailand, he wishes to see them with his own eyes to confirm if they are indeed the ones he found.

Ploypailin, Samak’s 37-year-old daughter, mentioned that her father has frequently shared stories about his treasure-hunting experience. She also looks forward to seeing the artifacts and plans to accompany her father to view them when they finally return to Thailand.

Siripoj Laomanajaroen, an expert in Southeast Asian history and archaeology, told Matichon Online that the Prakonchay-style sculptures are among many artistic styles unfamiliar to Thai people because they weren’t included in the national historical narrative, which traditionally focuses on the prehistoric period, Dvaravati, Srivijaya, Lopburi (Khmer), Sukhothai, U-Thong, and Ayutthaya eras, leaving no room for other styles.

“In-depth study and understanding of Prakonchay bronze sculptures may serve as another important ‘puzzle piece’ that helps explain the prosperity of people in Thailand’s lower northeastern region with greater clarity,” he said.

