Explosive ‘Souvenirs’ Land Australian in Trouble at Phuket Airport

PHUKET — Airport officials were stunned when they opened an overweight luggage belonging to an Australian tourist, prompting them to call in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit for inspection after discovering what appeared to be mines, ammunition, and explosive components.

On May 6, Police Lieutenant Kornphumipot Pongpaiboon, Deputy Investigation Officer at Saku Police Station in Phuket, was notified by Ms. Pakhanat Dumlak, an oversized baggage inspector at the domestic passenger terminal of Phuket International Airport in Moo 6, Mai Khao Sub-district, Thalang District.

The notification came from the oversized baggage check-in point (departure) at the domestic passenger terminal, where suspicious objects resembling ammunition were discovered.

Police Colonel Salan Santisasanakul, Superintendent of Saku Police Station, investigated and found that Mr. Peter, a 61-year-old Australian national, had attempted to check in luggage containing objects resembling explosive devices. Airport EOD units were called to inspect the items and identified:

One 81mm mortar round

One 60mm mortar round

One unidentified mine

Two semi-circular explosive components

Mr. Peter stated that he had kept these objects as souvenirs but did not disclose where he had obtained them. Officials informed him of charges related to possession of ammunition that cannot be licensed by the registrar, and he was handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.

_____________