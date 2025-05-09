Myanmar Worker Overjoyed for Gold Recovery from Bangkok Building Rubble

BANGKOK — A Myanmar female worker and her husband arrived to claim their gold necklaces and rings that were recovered from the collapsed State Audit Office building in Zone B, Chatuchak district. They expressed joy and gratitude to rescue workers who found and turned over the valuables to police.

Mya Thaw Tar, a 33-year-old Myanmar worker from SA Construction 2008 Company, accompanied by her 31-year-old husband, came to retrieve their lost possessions from police at the Zone B collapse site on May 9.

She said rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation discovered the gold jewelry while clearing debris from the State Audit Office Zone B building adjacent to the parking structure. The recovered items included 4 gold rings, 1 necklace, 1 bracelet, 1 pearl pendant, and 1 gold fish pendant, with a total value of approximately 50,000 baht ($1,517).

She expressed deep gratitude to the rescue workers who found the items and delivered them to the Bang Sue Police Station joint command center to locate the rightful owner.

Mya Thaw Tar recounted that on March 28, the day of the incident, she was working as an elevator operator in the State Audit Office building. She was on the first floor when the earthquake struck and immediately evacuated the building without taking her bag or any belongings.

After the situation stabilized, she filed a report with Bang Sue Police Station on April 10 about her missing gold jewelry, providing photographic evidence to verify her claim.

“At first I didn’t think I would get it back, but I kept asking many rescue workers to help look for it. I tried searching myself, digging through rubble while crying because this gold was something I had worked to buy and collect over many years. Today, when the police contacted me saying they found the gold I was looking for, I was overjoyed. I’m so thankful to the Thai police and all the rescue workers who returned my gold,” she said.

Regarding the ongoing debris removal and search for missing persons under the collapsed State Audit Office building, officials updated on May 9 that the number of affected people had decreased to 105 from the previous 109, after confirming that 4 people were at home and not at work on the day of the incident. The death toll stands at 89, with 9 injured and 7 still missing.

___________