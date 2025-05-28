Australian Brothers Apologize for Brawl Outside Pattaya Agogo Venue

PATTAYA — Two Australian brothers have apologized for fighting a foreign tourist in an incident that went viral on social media, during a late Wednesday night inspection by Pattaya police and Banglamung district officials at the establishment where the fight occurred.

Carlos, 25, and Isaac, 20, were present at the entertainment venue in Soi Buakhao, Pattaya City, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Banglamung District, Chonburi Province, when they spoke with authorities. The brothers had surrendered to Pattaya City Police Station on May 26 along with two Thai security guards and reiterated their apology during the inspection.

The Australians maintained they are not the bar owners but work as managers. According to their account, the altercation began when they asked the customers to pay for drinks, but the tourists refused and struck them first, prompting them to retaliate.

Police Lt. Col. Arus Saphanon, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, is currently searching for the other parties involved, who have not yet filed a complaint. Immigration police have been contacted to verify whether the Australians’ work permits are legally valid.

The establishment inspection found no legal violations after checking documents, employee records, and conducting drug tests on staff, which came back negative. Thapop Yomjinda, Banglamung District Chief, requested the bar take responsibility for the violent incident by closing for one day as a penalty.

Officials announced stricter safety measures for tourists, requiring all entertainment establishments to immediately notify authorities of any problems rather than resorting to violence. Business operators were warned to prioritize tourist safety and proper conflict resolution procedures.

__________