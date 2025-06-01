American Tourist Dies of Heart Attack During Motorcycle Ride in Phuket

PHUKET — A tragic incident occurred when a 56-year-old American man suffered a fatal heart attack while riding a motorcycle with his teenage niece as a passenger, causing the vehicle to veer off the road.

The incident happened at 7:00 PM on May 31st when Patong Police Station in Phuket Province received a report of a foreign national’s motorcycle accident resulting in death. The accident occurred at the ATV curve on 50 Pee Road in Patong Subdistrict, Kathu District.

At the scene, police found a red Honda Click motorcycle in the roadside brush area alongside the body of the foreign man, later identified as Mr. Larry, age 56, an American citizen. The niece was not at the scene when police arrived for investigation.

A doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital conducted a preliminary examination at the scene before investigators transported the body to the hospital for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

According to the investigation, Mr. Larry had been riding the motorcycle back from dinner in Bangla Soi, returning to his hotel on 50 Pee Road in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. His 16-year-old American niece, Miss Isabella, was riding as a passenger.

When they reached the accident location, he told his niece that he was experiencing chest pain before losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to run off the shoulder of the road, resulting in his death.

Family members confirmed that he had a pre-existing heart condition, expressing no suspicion regarding the cause of death. Authorities have coordinated with the American Embassy following standard procedures.

