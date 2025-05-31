Chinese Shooter Caught with Large Drug Haul After Shooting Compatriot

CHONBURI — Police arrested a Chinese gunman following a shooting incident that left another Chinese national critically injured, with authorities discovering a significant quantity of drugs in the victim’s vehicle during their investigation.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, at a house in Khao Makok 6/4 alley, Huai Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. When police arrived, they found blood stains at the front gate showing where someone had been dragged into the house.

Inside the living room, officers discovered 26-year-old Chinese man Qiyang with a gunshot wound to his right ankle. The bullet had pierced bone, causing severe deformity and heavy bleeding. Two Chinese friends were providing first aid while waiting for an ambulance. Pattaya rescue teams transported him to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, where he remained in critical condition Saturday evening.

Authorities revealed that Qiyang had made headlines two days earlier when he jumped into a rooftop water tank at a condominium on Thepprasit Road.

Advertisement

Local witnesses said more than 20 police officers – both uniformed and plainclothes, fully armed – surrounded the area for over 30 minutes before apprehending the gunman, identified as Jubin. He was taken to Huai Yai Police Station for questioning.

Jubin refused to provide information about his motive but admitted to throwing the gun into a pond after the shooting. Divers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation retrieved the weapon within 10 minutes – a modified blank-firing magazine gun converted into a real firearm.

At 3 p.m., police and forensic teams conducted a thorough evidence collection at the scene, including searching a blue Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. In the vehicle’s rear area, officers discovered vaping equipment, liquid ketamine, ketamine powder, crystal methamphetamine, and a large quantity of methamphetamine pills, which were seized for investigation.

A 27-year-old female neighbor told police she heard Chinese nationals arguing before the shooting. A white sedan with red plates and the blue Mercedes-Benz were parked in front of the house when 4-5 Chinese men got into a verbal altercation, followed by gunshots. She saw the group dragging the injured person into the house before police arrived.

Another male neighbor said the house is rented by Chinese nationals who frequently argue, but this was the most severe incident involving firearms and serious injury. He heard people arguing in Chinese, with some standing outside and others inside the house.

“When I saw the gun barrel, I took out my phone to record. Shortly after, I heard one gunshot, though I wasn’t sure who fired it, so I immediately called police,” he said.

CCTV footage timestamped 11:09 a.m. showed Jubin driving the blue Mercedes and parking across from the house. When Qiyang came out to close the front gate, Jubin drew his weapon and shot him once before walking back to his car.

Chinese friends helped carry Qiyang inside, while Jubin entered the house to retrieve a black backpack containing drugs, which he placed in his car before leaving in the white vehicle.

Pol. Lt. Col. Atthaphon Itthayophasakul, Huai Yai Police Station superintendent, ordered a detailed investigation into the incident’s cause. Police have detained another Chinese man in a black shirt who was present at the scene and coordinated with immigration and tourist police to expand the drug investigation.

___________