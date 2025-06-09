Polish Teacher Targeted in Armed Robbery Attempt in Udon Thani

UDON THANI — A 29-year-old Polish English teacher was threatened at gunpoint by a man and woman who attempted to force her to transfer money via mobile banking, but the robbery was thwarted when good samaritans intervened.

The incident occurred on the evening of June 6 when Miss Zuzanna was walking back to her accommodation on Nong Prajak Road. A couple, aged approximately 25-30, approached her on a red Honda Scoopy motorcycle and threatened her with what appeared to be a black handgun.

The female robber demanded Zuzanna hand over her belongings. When the victim’s bag contained no valuables, the woman threatened her with the weapon and attempted to force her to transfer money while trying to snatch her mobile phone.

The robbery attempt was interrupted when two passersby – Ms. Weruka Phothidet, 27, a part-time instructor at Udon Thani Vocational College, and Joseph, 23, of mixed British heritage – witnessed the incident and intervened. The suspects immediately fled on their motorcycle.

Deputy Inspector Lt. Col. Somphop Khajai of Udon Thani City Police Station received the report through a mobile application at 9:30 PM and responded with tourist police officers.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage along suspected escape routes, but as of June 9, the suspects remain at large. The investigation is ongoing.

