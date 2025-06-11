Austrian Man Swallows 255 Meth Pills, Hospitalized in Bangkok

BANGKOK — An Austrian man experiencing severe abdominal pain from Don Mueang Airport was rushed to hospital, where doctors were shocked to discover 255 methamphetamine pills packed in his stomach. Medical staff suspect the drug packets ruptured after he swallowed them.

The incident occurred when Hua Mak Police Station officers received a report to investigate a foreign patient experiencing seizures and convulsions with suspicious items at the emergency room of Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, Suan Luang District, Bangkok, at 1:00 AM on June 11th.

Hospital staff at the emergency room entrance reported that the hospital had received an emergency patient from Don Mueang Airport after being notified of a foreign national experiencing seizures and convulsions.

Medical personnel assessed the patient’s condition before treatment, with doctors discovering pink-colored fluid discharged from the patient’s rectum. A CT scan revealed multiple round objects inside the intestines, with one such object having been expelled through the rectum, resembling narcotics.

Doctors then notified police for investigation. Results showed the substances were Category 1 narcotics – methamphetamine pills, round and flat with “WY” markings in red, totaling 255 pills found inside 43-year-old Wolfgang, an Austrian national.

While officers were seizing evidence, Wolfgang remained unconscious and awaiting surgery from hospital doctors, as it is suspected the drug packets ruptured in his stomach, causing his critical condition. Investigation officers have forwarded the initial evidence to Hua Mak Police Station investigators to pursue legal proceedings.

