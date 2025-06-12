American Tourist Body Found After 5-Day Search Off Phuket

PHUKET — After a five-day search operation, rescue teams have recovered the body of an American tourist who jumped from a yacht and disappeared in Phuket waters. The body of Mr. Johnson, 28, was found washed ashore under trees on Koh Raet, approximately 5.6 kilometers (3.5 miles) from where he went missing.

Johnson disappeared on June 8 while on a private yacht vacation with his family of five near Yamu Beach in Pa Klok subdistrict, Thalang district. The yacht, operated by six crew members, was anchored about one kilometer offshore when the incident occurred.

According to CCTV footage reviewed by crew members, Johnson left his cabin through a window around 2-3 a.m. on June 8 and sat on an inflatable boat at the yacht’s stern. He jumped into the sea twice – returning to the boat after the first jump but disappearing after the second. Crew members discovered he was missing when they called him for breakfast at 7 a.m.

Phuket authorities established a marine rescue coordination center at the pier pavilion, led by Pa Klok Municipality Mayor Panya Samphaurat. The comprehensive search effort included: jet ski teams covering Pa Klok Bay areas, coastal search teams from Yamu Bay to Bang Rong Cape, local fishing boat assistance, community leader and business operator coordination, harbor authority notifications to boat operators on routes between Bang Rong, Yao Yai Island, Yao Noi Island, and Phang Nga Bay.

Johnson’s body was discovered on June 12 at approximately 2 p.m., caught under trees on Koh Raet’s shoreline. Officials transported the body to shore for autopsy procedures and have notified the U.S. Embassy. Legal proceedings will follow standard protocol for such cases.

