Russian Woman Busted for Fake Doctor Scam in Phuket

PHUKET — Tourist Police arrested a 33-year-old Russian woman caught red-handed with a syringe while posing as a doctor and offering medical injections to tourists.

Tourist police received complaints about a Russian woman claiming to be a doctor who could treat various ailments through injections and other body treatments. The suspect advertised her services online and arranged appointments with interested foreigners.

Police launched an undercover investigation, contacting the woman via WhatsApp under the name “Marina.” She claimed to be a qualified doctor capable of treating illnesses and offering body recovery services, including hangover remedies from alcohol consumption.

On June 12, officers arranged a meeting at a rental room in central Phuket. The Russian woman arrived as scheduled and discussed treatment fees of 6,000 baht ($185) per session. After the undercover officer paid, she prepared her injection equipment, prompting police to reveal their identities and make the arrest.

The arrested woman, identified as Viktoria, 33, confessed that her friend “Marina” had sent her to provide injection services to clients. She admitted to: not being a licensed medical doctor, lacking authorization to practice medicine, having no permit to sell modern pharmaceuticals. She previously performed 2-3 similar treatments on customers.

Police seized 47 items of evidence and charged Viktoria with: practicing medicine without a license, selling modern pharmaceuticals without authorization, manufacturing, selling, or importing modern medicines without permits, and working as a foreigner without proper authorization.

The case has been forwarded to investigators for legal proceedings.

