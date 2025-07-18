Chinese Fugitive Caught with Fake Thai Licenses in Bangkok

BANGKOK — A Chinese fugitive wanted for multiple crimes in his home country has been arrested in Bangkok with several fake Thai driver’s licenses in his possession, immigration officials said.

The operation was led by Pol. Lt. Gen. Panumas Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, as part of an ongoing crackdown on foreign criminals residing illegally in Thailand. Officers from Immigration Division 1 acted on intelligence that a wanted Chinese national was hiding in the Soi Vibhavadi 4–8 area to avoid immigration checks.

At around 4:00 p.m. on July 1, police intercepted a grey Nissan Almera with dark-tinted windows and questioned the driver. The man presented a passport that did not match his appearance. A search of the vehicle uncovered multiple falsified documents, including Thai and international driver’s licenses and several fake passports.

The suspect was identified as Mr. Wang Ming (alias), a 40-year-old Chinese citizen. He denied owning the documents, but immigration officials filed preliminary charges for illegal entry and stay under the Immigration Act.

Further investigation revealed that Wang is wanted in China for forging national IDs, passports, and driver’s licenses, running illegal gambling operations, and disobeying court orders. He was taken into custody for legal processing, and officials are now working to verify the authenticity of five Thai driver’s licenses found in his possession.

Authorities are also expanding their investigation to uncover potential links to a wider transnational crime network operating in Thailand.

