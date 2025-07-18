Indian Tourists Call Pattaya Police Over Service Dispute

PATTAYA — Police responded to a complaint from three Indian tourists at a hotel on Soi Liap Chai Hat Pattaya 11 on July 18, involving a payment dispute with a Thai woman about her body shape.

The tourists had contacted police claiming a woman had entered their room and refused to leave. Upon arrival, officers found a Thai woman, aged approximately 35-40, who appeared confused about the police presence.

According to the woman’s account, she had agreed to provide services for 3,000 baht per person and received a 1,000 baht deposit. However, after arriving at the room, the tourists expressed dissatisfaction, claiming her breasts were too small and her body shape did not match their expectations. They requested she leave without full payment.

When she asked for the remaining agreed-upon fee before departing, the men told her they needed to exchange money downstairs and would return, instead bringing back police officers.

The tourists confirmed they had engaged the woman’s services from an entertainment venue but claimed she did not meet their expectations. They stated she refused to leave when asked and demanded payment, prompting them to seek police intervention.

Police mediated between both parties, advising them to negotiate a resolution or face potential legal consequences. The dispute was ultimately resolved with both sides agreeing to return money to each other, and the matter was concluded without further incident.

