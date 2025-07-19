Two Foreign Tourists Die in Separate Fatal Falls in Phuket and Chiang Mai

PHUKET/CHIANG MAI — Two tragic incidents involving foreign nationals falling from high places occurred within hours of each other in Thailand, claiming the lives of both men.

The first incident occurred around 4 p.m. on July 19 at a villa in Nai Harn Beach area, Rawai subdistrict, Phuket province. Police from Chalong Station responded to reports and found the body of 36-year-old Russian national Mr. Khushang.

According to witnesses at the scene, the deceased had been intoxicated and agitated, reportedly assaulting other friends present. When the group attempted to restrain him, Khushang ran onto the villa’s roof and jumped to his death.

Forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital will conduct a detailed autopsy before notifying the Russian embassy to contact the victim’s relatives for body repatriation.

American Falls from Chiang Mai Condo

Earlier, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, July 18, an American man fell from the 10th floor of a luxury condominium in the Chang Khlan area of Chiang Mai. The Phetkasem Chiang Mai Foundation emergency response team discovered his body upon arrival.

His British girlfriend was found nearby in severe distress, sobbing uncontrollably and fainting repeatedly. Emergency responders provided medical assistance and emotional support.

According to Peter, a foreign volunteer with the Phetkasem Chiang Mai Foundation, the couple had been visiting Thailand on holiday and had been together for about a year with plans to marry upon returning home.

The tragedy occurred after an argument that began following an alcohol purchase from a nearby store. The dispute continued when they returned to their room, where the man made the fatal decision to jump.

The situation became even more heartbreaking when the deceased’s mother called. Peter had to deliver the devastating news, describing the mother’s screams of anguish combined with the girlfriend’s cries as “one of the most emotionally shattering moments we’ve ever witnessed.”

The Phetkasem Chiang Mai Foundation extended their deepest condolences to the families affected by both tragedies.

