Thai Military Threatens Cambodia Response Over Landmines

BANGKOK — Thailand is demanding accountability from Cambodia after discovering eight newly-planted landmines in Thai territory that injured three soldiers, with Thai military officials threatening retaliation while Cambodia denies responsibility.

Diplomatic and military tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have intensified following a July 16 incident where three Thai soldiers were injured by landmines during a border patrol in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani Province.

Thai Military Demands Action

Thai authorities have presented what they claim is clear evidence that Cambodia violated the Ottawa Convention by planting new anti-personnel mines in Thai territory. Colonel Somchok Jantasi, Commander of Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 3, reported finding eight newly-placed mines at two locations, positioned 100-150 meters beyond Cambodia’s military deployment line.

Advertisement

“The mines were placed on the surface, covered with leaves, and showed clear markings indicating they were new,” Colonel Somchok stated. “If they were old, they would have been covered with vegetation.”

Major General Witthaya Laiyathomya, spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces, outlined Thailand’s demands for Cambodia to take “concrete responsibility” by conducting a transparent investigation, punishing perpetrators, preventing future incidents, and providing compensation for damages.

Military Retaliation Threatened

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, announced preparations for military retaliation, emphasizing that no government approval is needed for tactical responses.

“There is no need to wait for orders from the government, as it is a tactical matter that the 2nd Army Region can act on immediately,” Boonsin declared. He estimated that hundreds more mines may be scattered along the border and confirmed plans to clear all mines in Thai territory.

Army Chief General Pana Klaewplodtook stated that the evidence provides “Thailand’s justification in taking retaliatory measures against Cambodia, both militarily and diplomatically.”

Cambodia Denies Allegations

Cambodia has firmly rejected all accusations, with their government sending a letter to Thai authorities on July 19 denying responsibility. Cambodia emphasized its commitment to the Ottawa Convention and called the accusations unfounded.

However, Thai military sources claim to have obtained crucial video evidence showing a Cambodian soldier carrying and burying a TM-57 landmine near the Thai border. The footage, originally posted on Cambodian social media before being deleted, contradicts Cambodia’s denial statements.

Government Response

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the three injured soldiers at Sapphasitprasong Army Camp Hospital on July 18, praising their courage and promising full government care and compensation. She confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the facts while urgent mine-clearing operations continue in the affected area.

The incident has raised concerns about border security, with Thai officials implementing stricter screening measures at checkpoints while emphasizing that tensions should not escalate into broader conflict between the two nations’ peoples.

International Implications

Thailand plans to file a formal complaint with the United Nations regarding Cambodia’s alleged violation of the Ottawa Convention, which both countries signed prohibiting the use of anti-personnel mines. The case represents a significant test of international mine ban treaty enforcement in Southeast Asia.

The border dispute centers on areas where Cambodia doesn’t recognize Thai sovereignty, including Prasat Ta Muean Thom, Prasat Ta Kwai, and Prasat Ta Muean Tot, complicating potential solutions to the current crisis.

Background Context

The latest round of Thai-Cambodia tensions began with a brief clash between the two sides in the Chong Bok area, which resulted in the death of one Cambodian soldier from gunfire. This led to confrontations and the implementation of border checkpoint control measures along the entire border between the two countries.

The situation deteriorated further when a new dispute arose after Hun Sen, Chairman of the Senate, released a private conversation clip between him and Prime Minister Paetongtarn regarding negotiations over opening and closing border checkpoints, causing relations to worsen progressively until the incident where Thai soldiers stepped on landmines occurred.

________