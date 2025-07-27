Thai Police Target 3 Suspects in Case of 25 Firearms Shipped to Moscow

BANGKOK — Thai police are preparing to arrest three foreign suspects connected to a package containing 25 semi-automatic firearms that was intercepted before being shipped to Moscow, Russia.

Officers from Bang Na Police Station are investigating the case after a representative from a private international shipping company filed a complaint. The company discovered suspicious packages destined for Moscow containing 25 semi-automatic firearms concealed inside microwave ovens.

On July 27, police revealed they have identified the perpetrators through CCTV footage analysis and are currently seeking court approval from the Bangkok South Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for three foreign nationals, including one woman.

The case began when CDEK BKK, an international shipping service provider with offices on Udom Suk 31 Road in Phra Khanong District, Bangkok, reported the discovery. Company employees were inspecting packages from Lalamove, another delivery service provider, when they found weapons in 8 boxes before 11 AM on July 25.

During the investigation ordered by Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Metropolitan Police Commissioner, authorities discovered the shipment contained:

25 semi-automatic pistols total

13 registered firearms

12 illegal firearms

19 complete firearms

2 firearms with mismatched serial numbers between barrels and grips

3 firearms with matching serial numbers but separated barrels and grips in different boxes

1 firearm with non-matching serial numbers in separate boxes

5 silencers

5 optical sights

7 component parts

3 cleaning kits

1 instruction manual

CCTV footage from the Udom Suk 31 branch revealed suspicious activities:

July 15, 7:03 PM: Bald man delivered 1 microwave box

July 22, 12:39 PM: Man in Toyota Altis delivered 1 box (confirmed to be microwave)

July 22, 7:04 PM: Man in 4-door pickup truck delivered 2 boxes (microwave and grill)

Additional activity was recorded at the Silom branch:

July 22, 3:06 PM: Woman delivered 1 battery charger box

July 23, 10:49 AM: Two men on motorcycle delivered 3 battery charger boxes

The investigation continues as authorities work to apprehend the suspects involved in this international arms trafficking attempt.

___________