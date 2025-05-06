No Airspace Violation as Thai F-16s Respond to Border Sighting

BANGKOK — Air Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee, Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Air Force, announced today that at 12:45 p.m., the Air Surveillance and Control Unit detected an unidentified aircraft resembling a K-8 light attack aircraft flying near the Thai border opposite Mueang District, Kanchanaburi Province.

In response, the Royal Thai Air Force ordered two F-16 fighter jets from Wing 4 in Nakhon Sawan Province to scramble for identification, interception, and to demonstrate a defensive posture. The aircraft subsequently conducted a combat air patrol over Mueang and Sai Yok Districts in Kanchanaburi Province.

The mission confirmed that there was no violation of Thai airspace or any hostile intent from the unidentified aircraft.

The Royal Thai Air Force reaffirmed its readiness to detect unidentified aircraft and execute professional interception procedures. These missions are critical to maintaining the security of Thai airspace and safeguarding national sovereignty in accordance with applicable laws and international obligations.

Meanwhile, regarding images of an aircraft flying over Kanchanaburi Province shared on social media that caused concern among local residents, sources from the Thai military confirmed that the aircraft was identified as a VTOL SUD 60 UAV belonging to the Military Mapping Department under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.

This UAV is used for aerial photography missions to create maps, conduct 2D/3D terrain surveillance, and survey remote areas without requiring a runway. Officials confirmed that the Military Mapping Department had scheduled missions in the Sangkhla Buri District of Kanchanaburi Province between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. They emphasized that the aircraft was definitely not from a neighboring country.

