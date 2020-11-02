There Goes Another One: ‘NYX Cosmetics’ to Exit Thailand

BANGKOK — An LA-based cosmetics company known for their lip creams and eye palettes will close all of their stores at the end of November, the company announced Sunday.

NYX Professional Makeup Thailand announced that their 38 store branches will close permanently on Nov. 30.

“Dear our fierce community. We regret to announce that as of 30th November #NYXcosmeticsTH will be closing our offline and online stores permanently,” the announcement said.

“We sincerely thank you for all the love, energy, passion and enthusiasm from our fierce beauty junkies community!”

The brand is managed by L’oreal Thailand and first officially opened its stores in March 2016. Before its official opening, Thais purchased NYX cosmetics through unofficial resellers.

In recent years, the cosmetics market in Thailand has seen the rise of multi-brand stores, and several foreign firms are pulling out of Thailand due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

NYX Cosmetics was founded in 1999 by Toni Ko in Los Angeles.