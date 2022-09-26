Sustainability Expo ‘SX 2022’ Highlights New Dimension of Collaborative Mission, Promotes Balance for Planet

Five leading enterprises committed to international sustainability have jointly upgraded their expo to make it the biggest such event in ASEAN, thus creating a positive collaborative platform to drive the Decade of Action on the Sufficiency for Sustainability approach and advance the trend towards good balance and better world concept.

Mr. Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, president of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, said Sustainability Expo 2022 or SX 2022 marked the third year that the annual forum had brought together all relevant sectors and expanded their network overseas. SX 2022 has continued to embrace H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s Sufficiency Economy Philosophy and inspire its applications in the Thai context for sustainability.

SX 2022 has grown out of the TSX Expo or Thailand Supply Chain Network (TSCN), an annual event that had been held for the past two years. This year, however, five enterprises, namely Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited or GC, Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, SCG Public Company Limited, and Fraser Property Company Limited have joined forces to upgrade the event to the regional level under the name SX 2022.

SX 2022, moreover, serves as a platform for B2C2B (Business-to-Consumer-to-Business) that pursues consumer centricity and connections that go from business to consumers and vice versa.

Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri, chief executive officer of Thai Union Public Company Limited, said sustainability was at the core of his firm’s business operations because Thai Union aims to deliver Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans for the future generations under its SeaChange® strategy.

“We intend to bring positive changes to the world’s seafood industry in four dimensions, namely Safe & Legal Labor, Responsible Sourcing, Responsible Business Operations, and People & Community Care. These core elements are also in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” he noted.

Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash, president of Siam Cement Public Company Limited or SCG, said, “In the face of climate change, everyone must live in an environmentally friendly way. SCG would like to encourage you to embrace green products such as solar roofs that promise to curb energy consumption and lower electricity charges; green packaging that keeps vegetables and fruits fresh longer and thus reduces food waste; water-efficient sanitary ware, and innovations like SCG Active AIR Quality that protect you and your family from PM2.5 pollution, pathogens, and viruses. SCG is ready to create a better world for the future generations.”

Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, chief executive officer and president of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC), added that as a co-founder of the Sustainability Expo, GC had always been committed to sustainability and thus conducted its businesses based on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) principles.

“Today, GC is pursuing a challenging goal of becoming a low-carbon enterprise. We plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. Not only have we improved our manufacturing process to achieve lower carbon emissions, but we have also developed High Value Businesses and Low Carbon Businesses. We have actively engaged in forestation and carbon capture too. Moreover, we have paid back to society through many initiatives with the aim of upgrading quality of life in communities, fulfilling people’s lifestyles, and preparing a livable plan for posterity”.

Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, chief executive officer of Fraser Property Company Limited, said his firm was pleased to have co-organized SX 2022 because the event resonated with the firm’s Inspiring Experiences and Creating Places for Good vision. Fraser Property always seeks to deliver good things to people, businesses, and local communities in a sustainable way by offering valuable experiences, improving quality of life, and achieving zero carbon emissions. As Fraser Property boosts its preparedness for the increasingly unpredictable situation in the future, it has prepared inclusive services and better quality of life for all.

Held between 26 September and 2 October 2022, SX 2022 spans over 40,000 square meters of space at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. More than 100 leading Thai and foreign enterprises / organizations have joined the event, and over 150 business leaders and experts are serving as speakers to share their views / visions. Participants therefore will get updates about and gain insights into the full spectrum of sustainability-related trends, innovations, and technologies via the expo’s exhibitions, seminars, and activities that are suitable for people of all ages and genders.