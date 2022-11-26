WRS Group provide luxury travel services to Saudi Crown Prince during APEC 2022.

WRS Group was appointed to provide luxury travel services to Saudi Crown Prince and the group on an occasion of the first official visit to Thailand and to APEC organised by the Royal Thai Government in Thailand during APEC week.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salmon was greeted on arrival by General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Thai Prime Minister to join the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2022 in Bangkok on 18th November 2022.

Mr. Jakkapan Rattanapet, CEO and Founder of WRS Group revealed as the leading one-stop luxury lifestyle service company in Asia, it’s his highest pleasure that WRS Group was appointed by Saudi Arabian Government to provide the royal motorcade for the crown prince’s trip during this official visit in total for more than 800 guests, the largest group of guests visiting during the APEC Summit 2022, including the Crown Prince.

A total of 60 Mercedes Benz S-Class and E-Class supported by Mercedes Benz (Thailand) and the Mercedes’s dealers, and more than 250 other vehicles including Toyota Alphard, 10-wheel lorries, 6-wheel lorries, and several buses, were gathered and supported this Saudi crown prince’s state visit.

“Over the last fourteen days, WRS Group has put a team which consists of 250 of staff, concierge service, interpretors, and VIP drivers trained by Thailand’s Executive Protection Association to run this assignment. In addition, Food for Fighters came to support the team during this whole period. It was a very successful royal visit arrangement, working alongside with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well.” Said Mr. Rattanapet.

WRS Group is a corporate group of businesses with expertise in luxury lifestyle services for affluent clients and world-class privilege sourcing and managing services for corporations for over 15 years.

The Group has four businesses under its wings : Firstly, World Reward Solutions, world-class privilege sourcing and managing services for corporate and governmental organizations, Secondly, WRX, an innovative developer of the online platform development services including applications and technologies, thirdly, White Glove Delivery and Services, a premium land-logistic service provider such as global and domestic limousine services and premium gift delivery services. And lastly, Silver Voyage Club is a concierge and luxury lifestyle service manager for affluent clients.

WRS Group has well-rounded experiences in taking care of High-net-worth-individuals and corporations in Thailand and Asia.