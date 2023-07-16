RML Moves Into New Home At OCC Thailand’s Tallest Office Building

RML (Raimon Land Public Company Limited) has recently moved head office to OCC (One City Centre)’, the tallest grade A+ luxury office building in Thailand adjacent to BTS Ploenchit Station.

The relocation reinforces the company’s leadership in luxury and ultra-luxury real estate development and bolsters its future business growth.

The new office boasts functionality that encompasses working and lifestyle spaces in one place, accommodating diverse working styles of all generations of employees while creating a happy workplace and well-being at work as well as driving business with a strong corporate culture.

Korn Narongdej, Chief Executive Officer of RML, said that “At RML, we value every employee as our most valuable asset. We believe that take a good care of our employees results in good works, which, in turn, enables us to deliver high quality projects and excellent services to our customers as well.

Currently, RML has approximately 200 employees, most of whom are Gen Y, which accounts for about 70% and Gen X about 20%. The age range of our employees is different from that of property developers in other segments since the luxury real estate business needs people with sheer expertise and strong experience.

We also have a new generation of employees at operational level, which is vital because younger employees are essential workforce that sustains the company to adapt to changes in the digital age, especially in the luxury real estate segment that is currently experiencing workforce shortage.

Since the end of June 2023, all RML employees have moved to OCC. The relocation marks another important step for RML as we are readying ourselves to become no. 1 leader in luxury and ultra-luxury real estate development. Designed with the concept of ‘Luxury Reimagined’ to reflect the DNA of RML, our new office accentuates luxury, simple yet modern design, with functionality that meets the requirements of flexible work environment and diverse workforce in the organization.

We also implement advanced systems and technologies, including a mobile application for building entry and exit, and in-building touchless systems for lift access and face recognition for office entry and exit, to bring ease and convenience to our employees’ daily life.”

OCC is designed with employee wellbeing in mind. A green space of over 5,000 square metres inside and outside the building brings refreshing ambience to the workplace.

“Employees in a post-pandemic world prioritize flexible working arrangement and happy environment in the workplace no less other essential factors. RML not only strives to be a happy workplace, but also embraces employee work life balance. Ultimately, we expect that moving to our new office at OCC will lead the company to a new chapter of growth in the future in which the working model is no longer the same,” concluded Korn.