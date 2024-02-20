Jasmine Rebounds with 106% profit increase in 2023

BANGKOK – Jasmine Technology Solution Public Company Limited (JTS) revealed a 106% profit increase in 2023, up 111 million baht from a loss of 105 million baht in 2022.

Revenue from the telecommunications and internet service business grew by 194 million baht in 2023, a 10% increase compared to the previous year, and aims to continuously increase revenue from network expansion and data centers to meet customer needs.

Moreover, the company is advancing to create the State-Of-The-Art (SOTA) Generative AI Large Language Model (LLM) for the Thai language, planning to sign a contract within the first quarter of 2024 with partners like KT Corporation, who have experience developing Generative AI in South Korea, and are preparing to create a platform that meets the needs of B2G, B2B, and B2C customers.

By the end of 2023, the company has accumulated more than 245.88630025 Bitcoins, with the potential for Bitcoin prices to surge due to several positive factors in 2024, including the upcoming Halving in April 2024, the approval of BTC ETFs by the U.S. SEC, which will make it easier for investors to access Bitcoin investments, and the expected decrease in interest rates in 2024, which could drive more capital into the Bitcoin market.

JTS also plans to increase the use of alternative energy in Bitcoin mining to reduce operational costs and long-term environmental impact.