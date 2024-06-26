Pantip Pratunam Reborn As 10B Baht ‘Phenix’ Food Hub in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Phenix Pratunam on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok has announced itself as a comprehensive global food center, a new destination for tourists and foodies.

Wallapa Traisorat, CEO and Managing Director of Asset World Corporation Public Company Limited (AWC), announced that the company has converted the Pantip Pratunam project worth over 10 billion baht into the new Phenix project.

This project is set to become a global food hub with premium food ingredients, food wholesale, food retail and food lounges, connecting wholesalers and shoppers worldwide and becoming a food hub in the heart of the city.

The company is convinced of the country’s potential and, in line with government policy, is committed to strengthening Thailand’s tourism and food industry by creating a global food hub in downtown Bangkok.

This will be achieved through a new model, the first of its kind in the world, targeting the wholesale and retail sectors, connecting food suppliers, buyers and sellers worldwide on both offline and online platforms. The Phenix project covers a strategic area in Pratunam with an area of over 69,000 square meters and a project value of over 10 billion baht.

“Phenix is now open and 80 percent of the retail space is leased. The company has spent 1 billion baht on renovating the site and allocated 200 million baht for marketing to attract tourists and foodies to this new Bangkok landmark in the Pratunam area. The goal is to attract 20,000 visitors per day, with an initial target of 10,000 visitors per day,” said Wallapa.

Pratunam is an excellent shopping destination, adjacent to affluent neighborhoods such as Ratchaprasong, Chidlom and Ploenchit. It is also an ideal location for a food hub that will help position Thailand as a global food destination, in line with the company’s commitment to promote the country’s food industry and wholesale trade.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who presided over the opening ceremony of the Phenix project, said it was an excellent opportunity for AWC to work with partners to promote tourism and the food industry. This includes the World’s Food Wholesale Hub and International Pavilion, as well as a food lounge with a variety of restaurants for consumers and support for future activities to promote the food industry.

“I am very confident that the Phenix project will achieve its goals through the collaboration of all sectors, both public and private. This is in line with the government’s ‘Thai Cuisine for the World’ project to make Thailand a global food hub and strengthen Thailand’s soft power in the food sector, in line with the ‘Must Eat’ strategy of the ‘5 Must Do in Thailand’ campaign,” said the Prime Minister.

