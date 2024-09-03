Siam Premium Outlets Expands to Phuket, Targets Tourist Market

BANGKOK — Siam Piwat Simon, a joint venture between global retail leaders Simon® and Siam Piwat, has announced plans to open a second Siam Premium Outlets center in Phuket, Thailand. The new outlet, scheduled to open in 2026, aims to capitalize on Phuket’s status as one of the world’s top tourist destinations.

Strategic Expansion

The decision to expand comes after the success of Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, which opened in 2020 near Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Michael Tang, CEO of Siam Piwat Simon, stated, “The strong performance of our Bangkok outlet has encouraged us to bring this unique shopping experience to Phuket, where we see tremendous potential in the tourist market.”

Tourism-Driven Market

Phuket, Thailand’s second most popular tourist destination after Bangkok, attracts over 15 million visitors annually. Industry data shows that tourists in Phuket spend an average of 8,355 Baht per person per day, indicating a robust market for luxury and premium goods.

Project Details

The new outlet will be centrally located on the island, designed to serve both local residents and international tourists. While specific details about brands and store mix have not been revealed, the company has stated that the Phuket outlet will feature a unique concept tailored to the local market.

Economic Impact

The project is expected to contribute significantly to the local economy. Dr. Somchai Jitsuchon, a prominent economist at Thailand Development Research Institute, commented, “This investment could create numerous jobs in the retail sector and potentially boost Phuket’s appeal as a shopping destination, complementing its renowned beaches and resorts.”

Challenges and Competition

Despite the optimism surrounding the project, some market observers caution about potential challenges. Retail analyst Supawadee Pholprasert noted, “While the tourist market in Phuket is substantial, the success of this new outlet will depend on its ability to differentiate itself from existing shopping options and consistently attract high-spending tourists.”

Looking Ahead

As Siam Piwat Simon moves forward with its plans, both the retail and tourism industries will be watching closely. The development represents a significant bet on the continued growth of Thailand’s tourism sector and the appetite for premium shopping experiences among both domestic and international visitors.

The new Siam Premium Outlets in Phuket is set to open its doors in 2026, potentially reshaping the island’s retail landscape and adding a new dimension to its tourism offerings.

About Siam Piwat Simon Co., Ltd.

Siam Piwat Simon Co., Ltd. is a joint venture established in 2018 between Simon Property Group and Siam Piwat Group. The joint venture is Simon’s first in Thailand, and its fourth in Asia. In total, plans for the joint venture initially envision Premium Outlets projects to be built in Thailand. The first project of the joint venture of Simon and Siam Piwat Group is Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.

About Simon Premium Outlets®

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers.

Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea and Thailand are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Desert Hills Premium Outlets, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. For more information follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

