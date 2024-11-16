New E-commerce ‘THAI MALL’ Aims for Thai Fruit Exports to China

BANGKOK — Marketing Organization for Farmers (MOF) partners with Shanghai Taihuixuan to establish “THAI MALL” through MOU, targeting Thai fruit exports to Chinese economic markets with 35 billion baht ($1 billion) goal over 5 years

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, along with the Marketing Organization for Farmers (MOF) and Shanghai Taihuixuan Technology Co., Ltd., have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 15, 2024 to establish “THAI MALL” on Chinese e-commerce platforms. This initiative aims to connect global supply chains and push Thai agricultural products and fruits into major economic cities including Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong SAR, elevating Thailand’s agricultural sector internationally.

Mr. Panitan Meechaiya, Director of MOF, revealed that the organization, together with the Ministry and Shanghai Taihuixuan Technology Co., Ltd., signed the MOU to establish “THAI MALL” on Chinese e-commerce platforms. The platform will serve as a central marketplace for direct sales of Thai agricultural products and food to consumers.

MOF will be responsible for sourcing and selecting quality fruits for distribution to key Chinese economic cities. The first-year sales target is set at 200-1,000 million yuan ($27-138 million). Operating under a market-led production approach, Thai fruits have seen continuously increasing global demand, especially in the Chinese market. From January to October, durian, mangosteen, and longan exports totaled 1,253,208.1 tons, valued at over 130,372.7 million baht ($3.74 billion).

This collaboration marks another step forward for Thailand’s agricultural sector, aiming to expand market access and complete supply chain connections. The goal is to open at least 10 branded stores by September 2025.

This initiative aligns with the Agriculture Minister’s policy to integrate Thailand’s agricultural sector into the Global E-commerce Platform, particularly targeting the Chinese market’s high demand for Thai agricultural products.

Mr. Chen Zhifa, Chairman of Shanghai Taihuixuan Technology Co., Ltd., stated that China has long recognized Thai agricultural products and fruits. The company is pleased to serve as an intermediary connecting Thai quality products to standardized platforms in high-demand cities.

The collaboration between Shanghai and MOF for “THAI MALL” targets revenue of approximately US$1 billion (35,000 baht) over 5 years. The company brings expertise in online commerce, transportation, warehousing, and effective access to Chinese e-commerce platforms. This partnership will drive Thailand’s agricultural development policy and strengthen Thai products’ position internationally.

______