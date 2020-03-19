Thailand Reports 60 New Virus Cases, the Highest Surge to Date

BANGKOK — The health ministry on Thursday said it discovered 60 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the country, the highest jump in number so far.

In a daily news briefing, disease control department director Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said most of the newly infected – 43 of them – were those close to individuals who previously tested positive for the virus, while the other 17 were either travelers from overseas or infected by unknown sources.

The news came as Thailand inches toward the declaration of “Level 3” pandemic, which could see government enacting more restrictive measures such as travel bans and extensive business closures.

The total number of confirmed infections now stands at 272 cases.

Suwannachai said the new patients include:

12 people who worked at or recently visited Lumpini Boxing Stadium

14 people who worked at or recently visited nightlife establishments in Bangkok’s Thonglor, Sukhumvit, and Ramkhamhaeng neighborhoods.

12 people close to patients who worked in aviation and shipping industries.

5 people who were infected from a religious ceremony.

9 people who recently visited Taiwan, France, United Kingdom, India, Italy, Iran, Malaysia, Japan, and Germany.

3 people who came in close contact with foreigners

1 person who worked in the media

And 4 other miscellaneous cases.

Suwannachai also said three people are in critical condition, including a Belgian national.

This is a developing story.