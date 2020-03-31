Curfew Introduced in Bangkok’s Northwestern Suburb

NONTHABURI — An order issued on Tuesday evening asked residents in the northwestern part of Bangkok metropolis to stay indoor during nighttime due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

According to the order issued by the governor of Nonthaburi province, residents are advised to “cooperate” with the authorities by refraining from leaving their homes from 11pm to 5am. Those transporting goods and working on night shifts are exempted from the curfew.

It is unclear how the measure will be enforced; no punishment is mentioned in the governor’s order.

The curfew is effective from tonight until a further notice.

Although technically a separate entity from Bangkok, it is practically considered a part of the capital’s metropolitan area, as the province is home to residential quarters and multiple government agencies.