BANGKOK (Xinhua) — All provinces of Thailand are currently banning the sales of any alcoholic beverages at least the middle of next week to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, said government officials on Sunday.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang and the governors of all 76 provinces, who are concurrently in charge of the situation administration at provincial level, have separately ordered the temporary ban on the retail and wholesale trading of alcoholic beverages for the time being, spanning the suspended Songkran festival, which was scheduled on the upcoming Monday to Wednesday, according to the officials of the Ministry of Interior.

The period of time during which the sales of alcoholic beverages are prohibited apparently varies in different provinces, the officials said.

The ban is effective until the end of this month in 27 provinces, including Pattaya, and until April 20 in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and 18 other provinces.