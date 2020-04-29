2 More Medical Workers Infected With Coronavirus

BANGKOK — Thailand recorded a third consecutive day with less than 10 new coronavirus cases, though two more medical personnel caught the virus, the government said on Wednesday.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, said nine new cases of infection were reported in Thailand on Wednesday, raising the total count of confirmed infections to 2,947.

“Good news today, numbers have been under ten for three days in a row now,” Taweesin said.

Six of the new patients were those who were close to individuals previously tested positive for the virus, while another two are medical professionals, Taweesin added. One patient is being investigated for their travel histories.

Taweesin also cited information from the Thai Breastfeeding Center Foundation that said infected mothers cannot transmit the virus through breastfeeding, but he recommended them to keep some distance from their infants by expressing breast milk and maintaining personal hygiene.

As of Wednesday, 228 infected patients are being treated at hospitals, while 2,665 patients have recovered. The center reported no new fatalities today.

The latest available data in early April said at least 80 medical workers were infected with the coronavirus. More than 60 percent of the cases were traced to the hospital environment.