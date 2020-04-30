DMK Expects 4,000 Pax This Long Weekend, Down From Usual 100,000

BANGKOK — Officials at Don Mueang Airport on Thursday said only 4,000 people will be traveling per day during the four-day holidays this weekend.

Low-cost domestic flights are set to resume flight operations starting Friday, which marks the National Labor Day. Monday, or May 4, is also a public holiday as it marked the coronation of King Rama X.

Sampa Khuntranont, director of Don Mueang Airport, said social distancing and hygiene measures are in place for the passengers.

For instance, each bus taking passengers to board the planes will only seat 22 passengers per round instead of the usual 60-people capacity. Passengers who wish to eat airport restaurants must also face the wall, and there will be stickers marking physical distancing on the floor throughout the check-in procedures.

There is no available information on the types of travel those people will be making during the long weekend.

But the number shows a drastic fall in air travel during the coronavirus pandemic, since Don Mueang Airport used to see at least 100,000 pax per day before the outbreak.