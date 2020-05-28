Dengue Fever in Isaan Kills 2, Sickens More Than 1,000

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima said on Tuesday that a prevalent dengue fever outbreak had already killed two and sickened more than 1,000 residents since the beginning of 2020.

“The latest dengue death was a 16-year-old boy who was already suffering from thalassemia, a blood-thinning condition that can worsen the symptoms of dengue haemorrhagic fever,” said Narinrat Pitchayakamin, head of the provincial public health office.

The first fatality was a resident who died on March 10.

The doctor said that his health department had recorded 1,037 confirmed dengue cases since Jan. 1.

Narinrat advised residents to rid their properties of any trapped rainwater as Thailand now is approaching the raining season.

Trapped water is an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, he said.

Nakhon Ratchasima Health officials have also been spraying communities in the province with insecticide to stem the contagion.