Gov’t Renews Expat Permanent Residents Quota for 2020

BANGKOK — Immigration authorities on Tuesday confirmed an annual quota for foreigners that could be granted permanent residency in 2020.

The order signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and published on Royal Government Gazette keeps its quota of no more than 100 successful applicants from each nationality. The figure rises to 150 for stateless persons.

Domestic administration department official Venus Sisuk said the cap is a routine regulation that has been followed every year.

“This is in accordance with the Immigration Act which permits a number of foreigners from each nation to be granted permanent residency each year,” Venus said.