Who Needs Songkran? Rainstorm to Shower Bangkok This Week

BANGKOK — Expect summer showers nationwide through this week, Thai meteorologists said Monday.

“It’s mostly nothing to be very concerned about in provinces that aren’t having direct hits by storms such as Bangkok, but those in the direct path of storms should take care,” Seree Supratid, director of the climate center at Rangsit University said by phone Monday.

Seree said that rain should be especially expected along southern provinces along the Andaman coast as well as western provinces such as Ratchaburi.

The Thai Meteorological Department also issued a notice Monday that most provinces nationwide should brace for scattered heavy rains through Wednesday.

Bangkok expects a 70 percent chance of rain through Wednesday, lessening to 60 percent through Sunday with lows of 24C and highs of 37C. Similar chances of rain are expected nationwide.

On Sunday Korat city in Nakhon Ratchasima saw flooding in the city streets after heavy rains. Vendors who had intended to set up stalls for the night market after midnight on Monday, when the curfew was lifted, had to pack up their wares with disappointment.

Flooding in Korat city on June 14, 2020.