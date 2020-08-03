No One Charged Over Chao Phraya Tourist Boat’s Sinking

BANGKOK — No charges have been filed over the sinking of a tourist boat that capsized in the Chao Phraya River so far, police said Monday.

The “High Season” dinner cruise boat was said to be carrying about 75 people when it sank on Sunday evening. Police said the passengers escaped unharmed but no legal action was taken against the operators so far.

“There’s no charges filed. No one was hurt,” Police Maj. Chairat Pornsiriwat said by phone Monday. “[The boat operators] came to talk to us just now.”

Chairat said water had leaked into the boat, which had both Thais and foreigners onboard. The boat disembarked at Ramada Plaza Hotel before starting to capsize. The captain, Tassanai Kumpaengjeen, decided to stop at a private port to allow everyone to escape.

Firefighter Chakri Sriraksa, who was the first to arrive on the scene, said there was a leak on the right side of the boat and the boat’s water pump was not working.

The boat is operated by High Season Resort company headquartered at Koh Kut in Trat.